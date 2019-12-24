Wedbush positive on Kalanick's Uber exit

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives says Travis Kalanick's departure from the Uber (NYSE:UBER) board is positive for the ride-hail company.

The co-founder's exit and stake sale can free the current management to create their own path forward.

Ives: "Many investors will be glad to see this dark chapter in the rear view mirror as the overhang from the lockup has been a lingering cloud over the Uber name over the past few months."

Ives maintains an Outperform rating and $45 price target on Uber, bullish on the "unparalleled global monetization engine that is less than 3% penetrated today" and could lead to improving growth and profitability in 2021.

Uber shares are up 1.4% to $30.74.

UBER has a Bullish average Sell Side rating.