Intra-Cellular target hiked to $65 at Canaccord Genuity on luma approval

Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI +5.2% ) adds to gains after shares tripled yesterday following the FDA approval of the company's Caplyta (lumateperone) for the treatment of schizophrenia, with plans for a commercial launch in Q1 2020.

Canaccord analyst Sumant Kulkarni raises his price target to $65 from $29 for Buy-rated ITCI, seeing clear potential for further upside since luma is in late-stage development for other large indications.

Also, BTIG analyst Robert Hazlett hikes his ITCI price target to $73 from $34.

ITCI's average Sell Side Rating is Very Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating and Quant Rating both are Bullish.