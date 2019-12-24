DraftKings deal positive for Boyd Gaming and peers, Stanley analyst says

Boyd Gaming (BYD +0.4%), Eldorado Resorts (ERI +0.1%) and Penn National (PENN -0.7%) are best positioned to enjoy meaningful long-term benefits from U.S. sports betting, Morgan Stanley's Thomas Allen says after DraftKings announced yesterday that it is being bought by Diamond Eagle Acquisition and merging with SBTech in a $2.7B deal.
Allen also anticipates a positive read-through for MGM Resorts (MGM -0.4%) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.7%), although to a lesser extent given their larger scale.
BYD's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.
