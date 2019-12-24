Taronis Tech -7% on preferred offering termination

Taronis Technologies (NASDAQ:TRNX) voluntarily terminates the previously announced $25M Series H convertible preferred equity transaction.

The transaction was scheduled to close after a shareholder vote at the meeting in late January. The annual meeting is now delayed until late 2020.

CEO Scott Mahoney: "We have determined that it is in the best interest of shareholders to focus on spending the royalty income due to Taronis by our previous subsidiary, Taronis Fuels, instead of raising capital at this time."