Baltic index sinks to six-month low as vessel rates drop

The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index tumbles to its lowest in more than six months amid its 15th straight daily decline, as demand across vessel demand remains weak.

The Baltic Dry Index - which tracks rates for capesize, panamax and supramax vessels that ferry dry bulk commodities - fell 1.2% to 1,090, its lowest since June 14, according to Reuters.

The capesize index slid 4 points to 1,950 to its lowest level since June 17; the panamax index plunged 37 points to 1,117 for its lowest since Nov. 26; and the supramax index dropped 10 points to 718.

The Baltic Index has fallen 14.2% YTD; the capesize, panamax and supramax indexes are +2.4%, -21.4% and -26% YTD, respectively.

