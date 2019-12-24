Stocks barely budge in sleepy holiday session

The S&P 500 finished flat, the Dow edged lower and the Nasdaq Composite ticked higher to another new record in an abbreviated Christmas Eve session.

Unlike last year's Christmas Eve selloff, today's sleepy session barely registered with investors enjoying the huge gains racked up this year.

All 11 S&P sectors finished within 0.3% of their flatlines, with the real estate sector (+0.2%) ending at the top and industrials (-0.3%) on the bottom.

Prior to the U.S. Treasury market's early closure at 2:00 p.m. ET, the two-year yield was down a basis point to 1.64% and the 10-year yield slipped 3 bps to 1.91%.

At last check, WTI February crude oil +0.8% to $61.01/bbl.