New Boeing documents show 'very disturbing' employee concerns - report

Newly submitted Boeing (NYSE:BA) documents now under review by a House of Representatives transportation infrastructure committee show "very disturbing" comments from company employees over the 737 MAX aircraft, Reuters reports, citing an anonymous committee aide.

The documents discussed concerns over Boeing's commitment to safety, as well as efforts by some employees to ensure the company's production plans were not diverted by regulators or others, the aide says.

The latest batch of documents submitted to the FAA reportedly included instant messages from former Boeing senior pilot Mark Forkner.