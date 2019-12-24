Morgan Stanley analyst sticks with call for Tesla to drop 40%

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares likely will continue to climb as the company reaches milestones but will prove to be overvalued in the long run, Morgan Stanley's Adam Jonas says in reiterating his $250 price target and Equal Weight rating.

"We are not bullish on Tesla longer term, especially as, over time, we believe Tesla could be perceived by the market more and more like a traditional auto OEM," Jonas writes. "We are prepared for a potential surge in sentiment through [H1 2020] but question the sustainability."

TSLA last traded at ~$250 in October, just before reporting a surprise Q3 profit; the stock has rallied more than 60% in Q4.

"We believe 2020 offers a strong event path for the stock; there are a number of catalysts over the next year, whether it be China milestones, Model Y, or new technology announcements that would allow Tesla to potentially test the upper bound of our admittedly wide bull-bear skew," Jonas says.

The analyst also notes "the combined EV of Ford and GM (defined as market cap plus net industrial debt, excluding pensions) is less than $80 billion. By this definition, Tesla isn't just the most valuable U.S. auto company... it's worth materially more than GM and Ford COMBINED."