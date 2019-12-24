Gold reclaims $1,500/oz. for first time in seven weeks

"Watch gold in 2020," Blackstone vice chairman Byron Wien told CNBC in an interview today. "It has a chance to be an interesting investment."

Wien did not offer further clarity on his gold estimates, but his comments came as Comex gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) settled above $1,500/oz. for the first time since early November amid defensive positioning bets ahead of the Christmas holiday; February gold closed +1.1% to $1,504.80/oz., and March silver +2% to $17.85/oz., in the highest settlement price since Nov. 4 for both metals.

For the second straight day, precious metals miners enjoyed strong buying action: GOLD +3.1% , KGC +4% , AUY +5.8% , AU +6.4% , GFI +6.4% , HMY +7.8% , AEM +2.7% , WPM +3.6% , AG +6.5% , EXK +7.2% .

More generally, "I don't see any severe thunderstorms inflicting the market in 2020," Wien said, adding that rates should remain at their current levels and that Pres. Trump likely will win re-election.

