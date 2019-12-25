Seeking Alpha
Italy follows France on digital tax

Italy's parliament has joined France in applying a new tax on tech giants that will take effect from Jan. 1.

The digital tax imposes a 3% levy on some digital revenue of companies like Google (GOOG, GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which have more than €750M in global revenue, including at least €5.5M in Italy.

As trans-Atlantic tensions escalate, a deal is trying to be found at the OECD level, though U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin recently raised "serious concerns" about an emerging agreement.

