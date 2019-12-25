China shows surging imports of U.S. soy

China's soybean purchases from the U.S. surged to 2.56M tons in November, up from zero a year ago and 1.147M tons in October, after Beijing issued waivers to exempt importers from hefty tariffs for some American cargoes.

China’s exports of rare earth magnets to the U.S. also fell 21.2% M/M as improving trade relations reduced demand for stockpiling.

A trade deal ceremony is in works... At a daily briefing today, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuan confirmed that Beijing is in close touch with Washington about the event.

