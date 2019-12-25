Greece may tap bond markets despite cash buffer

Greece may tap bond markets next year to borrow €4B-€8B, according to debt agency PDMA, which outlined its funding strategy for 2020.

The main goals will be to improve the liquidity of its yield curve, enhance its investor base "towards more real money players" and maintain regular market operations.

While Greece enjoys the luxury of having no financing needs for 2020 - with a cash buffer of some €32B left over from the country’s bailout program - it wants to maintain the good momentum of 2019 after yields hit record low levels in October.

ETFs: GREK