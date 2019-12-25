Investors not concerned about profit-stock disconnect

via Michael Wursthorn at the WSJ

The S&P 500's 29% rise for the year stands out in part because corporate earnings have contributed a modest 0.4% to the climb, stoking concerns about the risks of runaway sentiment and flashbacks of the dot-com bubble.

Difference in factors... The 2019 stock surge has been accompanied by a Fed easing cycle, while others contend that this year's profit-stock disconnect should be applied to a longer time span to provide better context. Valuations also appear reasonable at a time when trade tensions are cooling and economic fundamentals appear more solid than they have in some time.

Right now, analysts across Wall Street predict corporate profits will grow by 10% next year, according to FactSet.