Online action leads 3.4% Y/Y gain in Xmas sales

A last-minute rush of buying has pushed holiday season (Nov. 1 through Christmas Eve) retail sales (ex-autos) up 3.4% from the same period a year ago, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse.

The online action continues to be where the fast growth is, up 18.8% Y/Y, and now accounting for 14.6% of total sales.

In contrast, in-store sales were up just 1.2%, with traffic on the year's busiest shopping day (the Saturday prior to Xmas) down a whopping 9.7% from a year ago.