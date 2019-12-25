U.S. holiday shopping hits new record

U.S. holiday e-commerce sales hit a new record high, up 18.8% from the 2018 period, according to Mastercard data.

E-commerce sales this year represented 14.6% of total retail between November 1 and Christmas Eve. Overall holiday retail sales (ex-autos) rose 3.4%.

Steve Sadove, senior adviser for Mastercard: "Due to a later than usual Thanksgiving holiday, we saw retailers offering omnichannel sales earlier in the season, meeting consumers’ demand for the best deals across all channels and devices."

Retail giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), and Target (NYSE:TGT) are among the dominant e-commerce players.