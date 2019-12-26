AWS head sees Alibaba growing in cloud

Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Andy Jassy tells Nikkei he sees Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) catching up in the cloud computing sector, but limited mainly to China.

Jassy: "I would say that we mostly see Alibaba, as we're working with customers, and they're considering who they're going to use in China is where we mostly see them. I don't think they have much of a presence in the U.S. or Europe right now."

Jassy says there's still massive market potential for the market leaders because "we are in the early stages of the meat of enterprise and public-sector" cloud adoption with the U.S. about "12 to 36 months ahead in adoption of other countries, depending on industry and country."