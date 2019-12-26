Oil, gold rise ahead of US-China signing

Oil prices gain as the U.S. and China prepare to sign a Phase 1 trade agreement, and OPEC leads efforts to constrain the supply.

Brent crude was up $0.28 (+0.4%) at $67.48 a barrel in early hours.

West Texas Intermediate was up $0.25 (+0.4%) at $61.36 a barrel.

Gold also gets a boost ahead of the trade deal signing, rising over the $1,500 per ounce level for the strongest performance in more than two months.

Spot gold prices rose to $1,505.32 per ounce earlier in the session, while U.S. gold futures were up 0.2% to $1,508.00.