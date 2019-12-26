KKR, AIMco to buy majority stake in Coastal GasLink pipeline

KKR (NYSE:KKR), along with Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo), agrees to acquire a 65% equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project from TC Energy (NYSE:TRP).

Coastal Gas Link involves the estimated C$6.6B (US$5.0B) construction of 416 miles of natural gas pipeline and associated facilities.

Once built, the pipeline will have an initial capacity of 2.1B cubic feet per day and connect the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin natural gas supply from the Dawson Creek, BC, area to the LNG Canada liquefaction and export facility being constructed in Kitimat, BC.

KKR is making the investment primarily through a separately managed infrastructure account in partnership with the National Pension Service of Korea.

