Spectrum Pharma -38% after poziotinib misses endpoing

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) reports that its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating poziotinib in previously treated non-small cell lung cancer didn't meet its primary endpoint for objective response rate.

The intent-to-treat analysis of the 115 patients in the ZENITH20 trial’s Cohort 1 showed a disease control rate of 68.7% and an ORR of 14.8%, which was lower than the company expected.

Spectrum says it was encouraged by the disease control rate, duration of response, and the safety profile.

The company will provide readouts from Cohorts 2 and 3 in 2020 with an overall program update expected in Q1.