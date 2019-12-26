Retail sales increased 3.4% this holiday season - Mastercard SpendingPulse

Holiday retail sales rose 3.4% (excluding auto) with online sales jumping 18.8% vs. 2018, according to the Mastercard SpendingPulse.

In 2018, ecommerce sales increased 18.4%.

Key findings of the report measuring holiday shopping from Nov. 1 through Dec. 24 found:

Total apparel sales rising 1% Y/Y, with e-commerce up 17%;

Jewelry sector up 1.8% in total retail sales, with online sales rising 8.8%;

Department stores suffering an overall sales decline of 1.8%, with online sales growth of 6.9%;

Electronics and appliance sales up 4.6% and home furniture and furnishings up 1.3%.