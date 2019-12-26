Hexo in pact for $25M direct offering

Hexo (NYSE:HEXO) drops 15% in premarket trading after the cannabis company agrees to sell to institutional investors almost 15M common shares at $1.67 per share, or 15% lower than the stock's closing price on Tuesday.

The company also agrees to issue to the investors common share purchase warrants to purchase 7,485,032 common shares; the warrants will have a five-year term and an exercise price of $2.45 per share.

Expects to use the proceeds for working capital and other general corporate purposes, including funding the company’s research and development to further advance its innovation strategies.

Offering is expected to close on or about Dec. 30, 2019.