Halo enters into binding LOI to acquire Canmart

Halo Labs (OTCQX:AGEEF) has entered into a binding Letter of Intent (the “LOI”) to acquire all of the common shares of Canmart Limited in the UK.

This is Halo’s first planned international acquisition of an importer and distributor of licensed medicinal cannabis products.

The total transaction size of the Canmart acquisition is anticipated to be C$6M, payable in Halo common shares and at a deemed price of C$0.35 per share.

The acquisition is expected to sign and close within the next 75 days. Canmart operates a licensed 25,000 square foot third party logistics warehouse in the southeast of England.