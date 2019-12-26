TC Energy sees C$600M gain from Coastal GasLink stake sale

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) expects to record an after-tax gain of ~C$600M (US$456M) from the sale of a 65% stake equity interest in the Coastal GasLink Pipeline Project to KKR and Alberta Investment Management Corporation.

Concurrent with the completion of the sale, TC Energy expects that Coastal GasLink will enter into a secured project financing construction credit facility with a syndicate of banks to fund up to 80% of the project during construction.

Both transactions are expected to close in H1 2020, subject to customary regulatory approvals and consents, including the consent of LNG Canada.

The after-tax gain will comprise the gain on sale, required revaluation of residual ownership interest to fair market value, and recognition of previously unrecorded tax benefits.

“The partial monetization of Coastal GasLink advances our ongoing efforts to prudently fund our C$30B secured capital program while maximizing value for our shareholders,” said TC Energy President and CEO Russ Girling.

