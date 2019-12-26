Kadmon, Meiji in pact for KD025 in Japan

Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) and Meiji Seika Pharma (OTC:MEJHF) will form a joint venture to exclusively develop and commercialize KD025 in Japan and certain other Asian countries.
KD025, Kadmon's ROCK2 inhibitor, is being studied in a pivotal clinical trial in the U.S. for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host disease.
Kadmon will get payments that could exceed $29.0M, resulting from various pentential establishment, development, regulatory, and commercial milestones.
It's also eligible to receive double-digit percentage royalty payments on sales of KD025 in the territory.
The joint venture, Romeck Pharma, LLC, is domiciled in Japan with shared oversight between Kadmon and Meiji.
