Prime malls no longer immune to online wave

Dec. 26, 2019 8:50 AM ETTaubman Centers, Inc. (TCO), MAC, SPGTCO, MAC, SPGBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor90 Comments
  • via Esther Fung at the WSJ
  • 2019 will be remembered as the year when the stocks of the owners of the nation's prime malls got punished alongside the equity of the owners of "B" (and lower-level) properties.
  • Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are down about 33% in 2019, and even the mighty Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is off 14%. The FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index is up 23% this year.
  • At current levels, Macerich yields north of 11%, Taubman nearly 9%, and Simon Property almost 6%. It all suggests at least a little lack of faith in the payout, and Morgan Stanley notes the dividends for some REITs are not currently covered, and will require cash flow growth.
  • But sales per square foot still looks strong? It might not be too meaningful, as that's calculated against occupied space, not total space. A small handful of tenants doing well can greatly skew that metric.
  • The mall owners aren't sitting still, of course. They're investing plenty - be it entertainment, new retail strategies, facelifts, office/residential/hotel options - to keep bringing in customers.
