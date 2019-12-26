International Paper, WestRock start 2020 on solid footing, Stephens says

Stephens analyst Mark Connelly contends that containerboard makers such as International Paper (NYSE:IP) and WestRock (NYSE:WRK) may benefit from investor uncertainty regarding demand and pricing next year.

IP gains 1.3% in premarket trading.

“Containerboard will begin 2020 in excellent shape” from a fundamental perspective, Connelly writes. "We can't think of a time in the past two decades when returns and discipline were so strong, and confidence in the industry was so weak."

Sees emerging buy-side consensus of ~$30 per ton containerboard price cut early next year, even with low inventories.

The lower prices, though, would be "good news for containerboard investors, because it reflects International Paper's and WestRock's commitment to maintaining market balance, the analyst wrote.

He has an equal-weight rating on both stocks.

Quant rating for IP is Neutral and Sell-Side average rating is also Neutral (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 10 Neutral, 1 Bearish, 1 Very Bearish).

For WestRock, Quant rating is Neutral; Sell-Side average rating also Neutral (3 Very Bullish, 3 Bullish, 8 Neutral, 1 Very Bearish).