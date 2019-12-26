Overseas Shipholding to acquire, time charter vessels

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) agrees to purchase U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels operated by Alaska Tanker Company LLC.

Currently, OSG owns a 37.5% interest in ATC and will acquire the remaining 62.5% interest that it doesn't own.

The agreements provide for deposits equal to 20% of the purchase price to be paid upon their execution, with the balance of the consideration to be paid at closing; financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Upon completion of the purchase, OSG will enter into a bareboat charter of its vessel with ATC, which in turn, will enter into back-to-back time charters for each of the vessels with BP Exploration (Alaska) (NYSE:BP) as charterers.

"Each contract provides the charterer with options to extend the charter period beyond the base contract period, providing the framework for a continuing working partnership for many years to come," said OSG President and CEO Sam Norton.