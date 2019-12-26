ISS backs OncoSec's CGP/Sirtex transaction

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) announces that Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), a leading proxy advisory firm has recommended that shareholders vote FOR the proposed strategic investment and partnership (the “CGP/Sirtex Transaction”) with Grand Decade Developments Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings (“CGP”) and its U.S. affiliate, Sirtex Medical US Holdings, on the WHITE proxy card.

The company has made a compelling case that the financing is necessary and that the proposed transaction is the best available alternative.

ISS states that Alpha’s claims regarding financing lack credibility and its recent financing proposal lacks substance.

The partnership will deliver the best outcome for all shareholders and allow OncoSec to see its two clinical trials to completion.

OncoSec, like ISS, recommends shareholders vote "FOR" the CGP/Sirtex Transaction.