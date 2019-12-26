BOJ's Kuroda won't hesitate to ease policy of inflation goal threatened
- Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda says the central bank will ease policy further if the momentum toward its 2% inflation goal is threatened, signaling his willingness to add to the country's already large monetary stimulus.
- At the same time, though, Kuroda took a positive stance on the global economic outlook, bolstering the market's attitude that the BOJ isn't in any rush to change its policy.
- The Japanese yen slips 0.2% against the U.S. dollar to ¥109.60 per dollar.
- “While continuing to carefully examine various risks, the BOJ will not hesitate to take additional easing measures if there is a greater possibility that the momentum toward achieving the price stability target will be lost,” Kuroda said, speaking at an annual meeting of Japan's largest business lobby.
- He noted that uncertainties over the global economy have eased somewhat; still, "the BOJ considers that downside risks regarding the outlook for the global economy remain significant.”
