Santa rally brings stocks to record highs

The Santa Claus rally shows up this year, pulling stocks to record highs, led by the energy and consumer discretionary sectors.
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 gain 0.2% and the Dow rises 0.1% in early trading.
Treasurys are little changed, with the 2-year yield at 1.63%, and the 10-year yield at 1.90%.
Crude oil rises 0.5% to $61.41 per barrel; gold increases 0.6% to $1,513.30 per ounce.
An early look at the S&P 500 sectors shows energy (+0.4%), consumer discretionary (+0.3%), and communication services (+0.2%) leading market, while materials and health care are both roughly flat.
Markets in Europe are closed for the holiday.
The U.S. Dollar Index is also essentially flat at 97.62.
