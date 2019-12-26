AbbVie gets a price target boost from Cowen

Cowen analyst Steve Scala boosts price target on AbbVie (ABBV +0.8% ) to $98 from $90, citing the importance of the Allergan's (AGN +0.4% ) Ubrelvy migraine drug approval.

The drug's oral option in a market dominated by injectable biologics offers "meaningful potential", Scala writes.

Projects Ubrelvy sales at $25M in 2020 and $375M in 2025.

Sees AbbVie 2025 revenue of $51.3B and EPS of $10.25; compares with average analyst estimate of $42.7B of sales (4 estimates) and $10.89 EPS (3 estimates).

In June, AbbVie agreed to buy Allergan in a transaction valued at ~$63B, based on AbbVie's stock price at the time.