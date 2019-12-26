Mortgage rates hold steady in holiday week

30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averages 3.74% in the week ending Dec. 26, just 1 basis point higher than the previous week, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey; compares with 4.55% a year ago.

“Heading into 2020, low mortgage rates and the improving economy will be the major drivers of the housing market with steady increases in home sales, construction, and home prices,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater. Still, worsening housing affordability remains a concern, he added.

15-year fixed-rate mortgage averages 3.19%, unchanged from a week ago and down from 4.01% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averages 3.45%, up from 3.37% in the previous week and vs. 4.0% at this time a year ago.

The iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) slips 0.3% . The iShares U.S. Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) rises 0.3% .

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML

Mortgage-related ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT, DMO, PGZ