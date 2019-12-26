Analyst gives Tesla a $100 target boost

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives maintains a Neutral rating on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and raises the target from $270 to $370. Tesla has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

Ives: "For 4Q, both US consumer demand for Model 3 and most importantly European strength should likely drive upside this quarter and enable Tesla to comfortably hit its vehicle delivery guidance of 360K-400K units for FY19, which represents an increase of 45% to 65% y/y."

The analyst notes that Tesla's Shanghai facility is ahead of schedule, which will drive China growth in FY20 and beyond.

Ives remains sidelined with a wait-and-see approach to the current demand/profitability environment but says he is closer to believing in Tesla's turnaround.