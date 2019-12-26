BofA sees big 2020 for Microsoft

Bank of America names Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as a top software pick for 2020 and raises the price target from $162 to $200.
Key growth drivers include Azure, gaming, and LinkedIn.
BofA says Azure "has still not reached scale in terms of margins," which means it is still a meaningful driver for gross margins long term
The bank says Microsoft's revenue could continue to grow more than 10% annually.
Microsoft shares are up 0.5% to $158.20. The company has a Very Bullish average Sell Side rating.
Now read: The Best Time To Buy Microsoft: Always »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on MSFT