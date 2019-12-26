Oil approaches $68 per barrel as inventory declines

Oil approaches $68 per barrel and touches its highest price in more than three months, supported by a report showing lower U.S. crude inventories, the impending signing of a U.S.-China Phase One trade deal, and OPEC's efforts to limit supply growth.

Brent crude oil rises 0.7% to $67.65 per barrel and reached as high as $67.87 in New York trading; West Texas Intermediate Crude advances 0.9% to $61.65 per barrel.

The United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) gains 1.0% .

On late Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute reported that U.S. crude inventory fell by 7.9M barrels last week, more than analysts had forecast.

“Prices for now are still supported,” said Olivier Jakob, oil analyst at Petromatrix. “It’s difficult to go against that trend during the holiday period.”

Other contributing factors: China's commerce ministry spokesman said that parties are close to signing the first phase of a trade deal with the U.S; OPEC+ agreed this month to continue and increase production cuts by an additional 500K bbl/day through the end of March.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT