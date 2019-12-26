Cowen stays cautious on beer, as tastes shift

Cowen analyst Vivien Azer notes 8-12th graders are shifting away from beer and cigarettes and toward pot and vaping.

Domestic beer brands are more likely to suffer as drinkers, overall, reach for more spirits and hard seltzer.

Implications for individual names, according to Cowen, are:

Constellation Brands (STZ +1.4% ) gains share with its imported beer lines, Modelo Especial and Corona; Cowen notes "attractive demographic attributes" and rates the stock Outperform.

Brown-Forman's (BF.B +0.6% ) distilled spirits continue to win market share, especially in premium bourbon and tequila; rated Outperform.

Boston Beer (SAM +0.6% ) benefits from its Truly hard seltzer brand, which "has changed its revenue algorithm," Azer writes; also Outperform.

Molson Coors Brewing (TAP) faces intense competition and is "over-indexed" in mainstream beer; rated Market Perform.

While study data look "discouraging", Nielsen industry data show "recent stability in cigarette volume declines," Azer writes. For Altria (MO +0.7% ), volume recovery may have an out-sized effect due to its unit economics "between a pack of cigarettes and a vapor pod"; rated Market Perform.

Compare Molson Coors key stats with those of its peers.