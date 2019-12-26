Airbnb takes 'halting steps' to security - WSJ

In 2017, members of Airbnb's (AIRB) trust and safety team suggested requiring hosts and guests to provide a government ID when creating an account, according to WSJ sources.

Other company execs, including CEO Brian Chesky, rejected the plan, afraid it might detract some users from signing up.

The attempted action followed an embarrassing string of media reports about the company's safety protocols.

Airbnb wants to go public next year and has recently faced another wave of negative publicity, most notably a fatal house party shooting.

The company has since launched a 24/7 "Neighbor Hotline," increased screening for flagged high-risk reservations, and began verifying all of its property listings for validity and quality.

Airbnb says it has its own methods for verifying identity and doesn't want to move to the government ID system, which would exclude potential members such as those in some developing countries.