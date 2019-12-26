Liquidia surges as Wedbush sees placement extending runway

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) soars 47% after Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos estimates that $22.4M of gross proceeds from its private placement will push its financial runway into Q4 2020.

Funds to cover development of Liquidia's dry powder formulation of inhaled treprostinil to treat high blood pressure in pulmonary arteries and a treatment for post-operative pain, Moussatos wrote.

She sees the dry powder formulation as "potentially best in class."

Cuts price target to $37 from $50 due to share dilution; sticks with Outperform rating.

Contrasts with Quant rating of Very Bearish; Sell-Side average rating is Very Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish).