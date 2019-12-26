Railcars become a weak spot at some big banks - WSJ

Banks such as Wells Fargo (WFC +1% ), Citigroup (C +1.2% ), PNC Financial Services Group (PNC +0.4% ), and CIT Group (CIT -0.2% ) own hundreds of thousands of railcars that carry all kinds of commodities across North America, the Wall Street Journal reports.

While banks shed many of their ancillary businesses after the financial crisis, many kept their railcars, leasing them and getting a steady stream of revenue.

But flagging railroad demand and changes in commodity markets have undermined that strategy.

There are a number of reasons for the lower demand — large railroads are using fewer trains to save money, coal shipments have fallen, new regulations require that many oil cars must be retrofitted, and some cars used to transport sand used in hydraulic fracturing are obsolete as energy company change they type of sand they're using.

CIT estimates that lease rates this year fell 10%-15% Y/Y.

Wells Fargo not only inherited the railcar-leasing business from its crisis-era acquisition of Wachovia, but it also boosted its unit in 2015 with its purchase of some General Electric financial assets that included 77K railcars.

Overall, the unit hasn't performed well, and the company failed to find a buyer for the unit last year, people familiar with the matter told WSJ.