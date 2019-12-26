Russia considers buying central bank's stake in Sberbank

Russia Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said the government is considering using the country's National Wealth Fund to buy the central bank's stake in Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) (OTCPK:AKSJF), Reuters reports, citing Russian news agencies.

"The issue is being discussed privately," he said in replying to a question about whether the government is looking at using the NWF to finance the deal.

Later, though, the finance ministry said Siluanov was referring to the issue of buying the central bank's stake in Sberbank, not the issue of using NWF money.