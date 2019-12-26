Mortgage insurers may be eyeing a Genworth deal, Compass Point says

Several mortgage insurers may be holding on to some excess cash in case the Genworth Financial (GNW +2% )-China Oceanwide deal falls apart and Genworth's U.S. mortgage unit come up for sale, writes Compass Point analyst Chris Gamaitoni.

On Monday, Genworth and Oceanwide extended the deadline for the merger, which was originally announced in October 2016, to March 31, 2020, and said the deal would require reapproval from the New York Department of Financial Services, Fannie Mae, and Freddie Mac.

The analyst said he doesn't have any insight into the reapproval status but is "watching closely to see if any developments lead to a disposal of the U.S. mortgage insurance business."

An in-industry consolidation may result in ~75% cost saving, Gamaitoni wrote, as "most applications are duplicative between companies and they have overlapping client bases."

Other U.S. mortgage insurers are: Radian Group (RDN -0.2% ), MGIC Investment (MTG -0.3% ), Essent Group (ESNT -1% ), and NMI Holdings (NMIH -1.9% ).

