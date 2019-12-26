Seeking Alpha
Banks on the rise as consumers spend

The biggest banks gain after strong consumer spending bodes well for the nation's lenders.

Citigroup (NYSE:Crises 1.3%, JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPMadds 1.0%, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) increases 0.8% — all of which are big credit card issuers.

Earlier today, Mastercard data showed holiday retail spending increased 3.4% with online sales powering up 18.8% vs. 18.4% in 2018. And Amazon described its holiday season sales as "record-breaking."

Mastercard (NYSE:MAgains 0.4%, and Visa (NYSE:V) rises 0.6%.

In the past six months, the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) has risen 13%, exceeding the 9.44% increase for the S&P 500.

Previously: Retail sales increased 3.4% this holiday season - Mastercard SpendingPulse (Dec. 26)

Financial and Fintech ETFs: XLF, FAS, FAZ, VFH, IPAY, FINX, UYG, FNCL

