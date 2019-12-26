JPMorgan adds retirement option to robo-adviser platform

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.9% ) is starting to roll out a retirement-focused portfolio option in its You Invest digital advice platform, reports Financial Advisor IQ.

The GlidePath Portfolios are allocated based on a client's retirement date, risk tolerance, and current age.

They are currently only available to some JPMorgan employees.

JPMorgan's retirement-focused portfolio option could help it compete for business with other asset management firms and start-up robo firms, Aite Group research director Alois Pirker tells Financial Advisor IQ sister publication Ignites.

Charles Schwab is adding a retirement income planning tool to its robo platform in January, and Vanguard said in September that its roboadviser will be available to retail investors and in employer-sponsored retirement plans using Vanguard as the recordkeeper.