JPMorgan adds retirement option to robo-adviser platform

JPMorgan Chase (JPM +0.9%) is starting to roll out a retirement-focused portfolio option in its You Invest digital advice platform, reports Financial Advisor IQ.
The GlidePath Portfolios are allocated based on a client's retirement date, risk tolerance, and current age.
They are currently only available to some JPMorgan employees.
JPMorgan's retirement-focused portfolio option could help it compete for business with other asset management firms and start-up robo firms, Aite Group research director Alois Pirker tells Financial Advisor IQ sister publication Ignites.
Charles Schwab is adding a retirement income planning tool to its robo platform in January, and Vanguard said in September that its roboadviser will be available to retail investors and in employer-sponsored retirement plans using Vanguard as the recordkeeper.
Now read: Banks on the rise as consumers spend »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on JPM