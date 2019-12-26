YouTube creators gain more control in copyright claims

YouTube (GOOG +1.1% )(GOOGL +1.2% ) creators can now address copyright claims directly in the Studio back-end workspace.

The update also provides creators with an "Assisted Trim" feature, which pre-sets endpoints to where the claimed content appears in a video for easier editing. The endpoints will eventually be adjustable for a more customized experience.

Copyright disputes between creators and music labels or other third parties have been a consistent problem with creators often accusing the copyright holders of overzealous claims.

Earlier this year, YouTube updated its policies to require copyright owners to state exactly where the content appears in a video.