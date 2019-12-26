U.S. stocks rally to record close

The Nasdaq breaks through, and closes above, 9,000 for its first time ever, proof that the Santa rally really does exist.

The Nasdaq pushed ahead 0.8% . The S&P 500 ( +0.5%) and Dow ( +0.4% ) also closed at record levels in the first trading day after Christmas.

The 10-year Treasury yield was roughly unchanged at 1.90%.

Crude oil rose 0.9% to $61.65 per barrel; gold increased 0.7% to $1,515.10 per ounce.

Among S&P 500 sectors, consumer discretionary (+1.4%) and communication services ( +0.8% ) led the advance, while health care ( -0.1% ), energy (flat), and utilities (flat) lagged.

Among the biggest gainers, Amazon surged 4.3% after reporting record-breaking holiday sales and Apple jumped 1.8% after Wedbush raised its target on expected 5G iPhone demand.