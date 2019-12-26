RLH announces chairman transition

RLH (NYSE:RLH) names R. Carter Pate to succeed Robert Wolfe as chairman effective Dec. 26.

Wolfe will retire from the board on Dec. 31, 2019.

"The Board and Mr. Wolfe believe this transition is opportune as the Company launches its search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer," the company said in a statement.

Pate was elected a director in May 2019. He recently completed serving as interim CEO at Providence Service Corp., a position he held since 2017; he's also founder and CEO of Carter Pate LLC, a consulting and investment firm formed in 2014.

Previously: Red Lion Hotel names interim CEO (Dec. 3)