Blonder Tongue promotes Grauch to CEO

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEMKT:BDR) picks its president, Edward R. Grauch, to become its new CEO, effective Jan. 1, 2020.

He'll also retain the title of president.

Grauch joined the company in October 2018 as chief operating officer and served in that role until June 2019, when he was promoted to president.

In the months since then, Grauch and current CEO Bob Pallé worked to develop the transition plan.

Before joining Blonder Tongue, Grauch was president of Kaonmedia USA, the U.S. subsidiary of South Korea-based Kaonmedia, one of the world's largest set-top and broadband device manufacturers.