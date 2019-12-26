China Finance Online Q3 loss narrows Y/Y and Q/Q

China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) fiscal Q3 loss from operations of $2.3M narrows from $6.3M in the year-ago quarter and $3.3M in Q2 2019.JRJC rises 2.1% in after-hours trading.

Fully diluted loss per ADS for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019 of 9 cents compares with a loss of 26 cents in Q3 2018 and a loss of 13 cents in Q2 2019.

Q3 net revenue of $8.1M declines from $8.6M in the year-ago quarter and $8.9M in the previous quarter, with revenue from financial services of $3.6M falling 24% Y/Y and revenue from advertising services of $2.0M rising 41% Y/Y; revenue from financial information and advisory business of $2.4M was unchanged Y/Y and down from $2.9M in Q2 2019.

Q3 gross margin of 62.3% vs. 58.2% in Q3 2018 and 63.1% in Q2 2019.

Conference call at 8:00 PM ET.

