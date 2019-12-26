Wesco sweetens bid for Anixter

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) boosts its proposal to acquire Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) to $93.50 per share in cash and stock from its previous bid of $90.00, hoping to win over Anixter from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice.

Proposal consists of $63.00 in cash plus a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2397 shares of Wesco common stock plus $16.65 of a newly created class of Wesco perpetual preferred stock.

The perpetual preferred stock is expected to have a fixed market rate of ~9.25% (representing a spread of 325 bps over the prevailing unsecured notes to be issued to enact the transaction), subject to reset and a five-year non-call feature, and will be listed on the NYSE.

Wesco expects the deal to be meaningfully accretive to Wesco's earnings on a stand-alone basis in the first full year of ownership.

Transaction isn't subject to a financing condition.

Anixter agreed on Dec. 23, 2019 to a go-private offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice for $86 in cash plus a $2.50 contingent value right per AXE share.

