Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) is in advanced talks to acquire video streaming company Xumo, although the financial terms are not known, WSJ reports.

The potential deal would come as Comcast's NBCUniversal prepares to launch its Peacock video streaming service in April, and could provide technical and business support for streaming efforts across its pay TV service, Xfinity, Peacock and Europe's Sky, according to the report.

Xumo also powers free, ad-supported streaming services from other companies and repackages traditional TV content into new digital channels.